Father and son in separate vehicles crash into each other, both killed
FAYETTE COUNTY –A two-vehicle crash at 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, has claimed two lives.
Jeffrey Morris Brasher, 50, of Bankston was killed when the 2006 Ford pickup he was driving collided with a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven by Austin Blaine Brasher, 22, also of Bankston.
Jeffrey Brasher, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Brasher, who was also not using a seat belt, was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he died at 9:18 a.m.
The drivers were father and son. The crash occurred on Fayette County 49, one mile west of Winfield. A preliminary investigation has indicated that alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Comments
So sad. Yet people still refuse to wear seat belts. Why??!
So sad! Praying for this family.
That’s really sad 🙁
Wear your damn seatbelt.
Joshua Southwell
Better yet, don’t drink and drive. Sad and tragic.
Thats scary!! Ford vs chevy, father vs son, no seat belts and drinking….. prayers for the family
Prayers for this family!
So sad
I am remotely kin to the Brasher family in Fayette. I am praying for you all. Evelyn from Leeds.
Shauna Silas
Very sad don’t drink and drive.Praying for loves ones and friends!!!!
Wow
Prayers for this family
Prayers
Evelyn are they kin a Jana Brasher? She passed several yrs ago.
Sad…