Father and son in separate vehicles crash into each other, both killed

Father and son in separate vehicles crash into each other, both killed

Posted by: Posted date: February 18, 2017

FAYETTE COUNTY –A two-vehicle crash at 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, has claimed two lives.

Jeffrey Morris Brasher, 50, of Bankston was killed when the 2006 Ford pickup he was driving collided with a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven by Austin Blaine Brasher, 22, also of Bankston.

Jeffrey Brasher, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Brasher, who was also not using a seat belt, was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he died at 9:18 a.m.

The drivers were father and son.  The crash occurred on Fayette County 49, one mile west of Winfield.  A preliminary investigation has indicated that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Comments

  1. Joanna Nicholas says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    So sad. Yet people still refuse to wear seat belts. Why??!

  2. PJ King Calhoun says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    So sad! Praying for this family.

  3. Ashley Holloway says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    That’s really sad 🙁

  4. William Kennedy says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Wear your damn seatbelt.

  5. Haily Southwell says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Joshua Southwell

  6. Suzanne Williams Crosby says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    Better yet, don’t drink and drive. Sad and tragic.

  7. Joshua Caldwell says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Thats scary!! Ford vs chevy, father vs son, no seat belts and drinking….. prayers for the family

  8. Pamela Whittington Shepard says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Prayers for this family!

  9. Diane Smith Frazier says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    So sad

  10. Evelyn McBride says:
    February 18, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    I am remotely kin to the Brasher family in Fayette. I am praying for you all. Evelyn from Leeds.

  11. Amanda McDonald Tranum says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Shauna Silas

  12. Gwen Lackey says:
    February 18, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Very sad don’t drink and drive.Praying for loves ones and friends!!!!

  13. Sherry Parker Brazee says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Wow

  14. Brenda Pierson says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Prayers for this family

  15. Diane Byrd Wyatt says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Prayers

  16. Kathy Bostick says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Evelyn are they kin a Jana Brasher? She passed several yrs ago.

  17. Angela Martin-Gomez says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Sad…

