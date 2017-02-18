Father and son in separate vehicles crash into each other, both killed

FAYETTE COUNTY –A two-vehicle crash at 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, has claimed two lives.

Jeffrey Morris Brasher, 50, of Bankston was killed when the 2006 Ford pickup he was driving collided with a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven by Austin Blaine Brasher, 22, also of Bankston.

Jeffrey Brasher, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Brasher, who was also not using a seat belt, was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he died at 9:18 a.m.

The drivers were father and son. The crash occurred on Fayette County 49, one mile west of Winfield. A preliminary investigation has indicated that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.