Huskies fourth in state wrestling meet, boast 3 individual champions; PV 3rd, CC 7th in 6A

HUNTSVILLE – Vestavia Hills High School won its second Class 7A state championship in a row, Arab picked up the 1A-5A championship for its fifth consecutive state crown and Oxford posted 195 points to grab the Class 6A state crown as the AHSAA Class 2017 State Wrestling Championships concluded Saturday at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.

Hewitt-Trussville, under coach Dave Barden, finished fourth and delivered three state individual champions: Stone Barden at 120, Heath Williamson at 132 and Connor Smith at 145. Braden Treglown was the runner-up in the 126 weight class.

Pinson Valley finished third in Class 6A thanks to a balanced effort. The Indians had no individual champions but did post runners-up in George Vazquez at 106 and Josh Walker at 138. Clay-Chalkville finished seventh behind the 220 champion, Jackson Jones. The Cougar sophomore finished the year 49-1.

Coach Tee Adams picked up the first state championship of his head-coaching career as Vestavia compiled 131.5 points to edge runner-up and arch-rival Hoover. The Bucs had 107.5 points, Thompson was third with 97 and Hewitt-Trussville finished fourth with 94. It was the Rebels’ 15th state crown overall, an AHSAA state record.

CLASS 1A – 5A FINAL RESULTS

Team scoring

Arab 176.5; Cleburne County 123; Tallassee 110; Alexandria 104.5; Mae Jemison 95; Weaver 84; Moody 83; Hayden 79; Madison County 75.5; Scottsboro 73.5; Leeds 64.5; Deshler 57; Dora 54; Walter Wellborn 52; Westminster Christian 48; Ohatchee 45; Mortimer Jordan 44; St. Clair County 42; Holtville 39; Susan Moore 38; Fultondale 34; Montgomery Catholic 31; Oak Grove 28.5; Lee-Huntsville 20; Sumiton Christian 18.5; American Christian 15; Alabama School for Blind 13; Elmore County 12; Piedmont 12; Saint James 11; Shelby County 10; Saks 9, Wilson 9; Beauregard 7; New Hope 6; Montevallo 5; Corner 4; Prattville Christian 4; Ranburne 4; East Limestone 3; Ashville 1; Gordo 1. Most Valuable Wrestler: Carial Tarter, Mortimer Jordan. Most Pins: Will Spencer, Arab (3 pins, 3:57 total). Best Match: (145 Pounds) Carial Tarter, Mortimer Jordan vs. Kolton Clark, Scottsboro.

CLASS 1A – 5A INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1A-5A 106 Pounds:

Championship Match Jailen Young (Mae Jemison) 63-3, Sr. over Jaden New (Alexandria) 56-5, 7th. (Dec 13-6). 3rd Place Match Joseph Martin (Arab) 56-3, So. over Jackson Elder (American Christian) 36-5, So. (Dec 7-4). 5th Place Match Cody Souder (Weaver) 52-15, 8th. over Will Jeffcoat (Leeds) 43-8, So. (Dec 8-2). 1A-5A 113 Pounds: Championship Match Landon Castleberry (Hayden) 60-9, Jr. over Macon Edwards (Fultondale) 73-1, Jr. (MD 16-7). 3rd Place Match Zack Haynes (Tallassee) 50-6, Fr. over Stephen Williams (Moody) 52-9, Sr. (Dec 9-3). 5th Place Match Kaleb Matthews (Alexandria) 49-12, Fr. over Dylan Turner (Cleburne County) 38-11, Jr. (Dec 4-2). 1A-5A 120 Pounds: Championship Match John McAlpin (Scottsboro) 36-3, Jr. over Will Patterson (Moody) 57-6, Sr. (Dec 6-0). 3rd Place Match Kage Robertson (Susan Moore) 52-7, Jr. over Garrett McClendon (Arab) 56-11, So. (Fall 2:01). 5th Place Match Fletcher Swindall (Alexandria) 51-7, So. over Zachary Clayton (Dora) 67-9, Jr. (Dec 7-2). 1A-5A 126 Pounds: Championship Match Nick Souder (Weaver) 63-1, Sr. over Brantley McHugh (Madison County) 39-5, Jr. (Dec 10-6). 3rd Place Match Max Miller (St. Clair County) 54-11, Sr. over Sebastian Berres (Mae Jemison) 60-14, Fr. (Dec 4-3). 5th Place Match Peyton Weber (Arab) 32-11, Jr. over Chase Melton (Fultondale) 63-13, Sr. (MD 14-1). 1A-5A 132 Pounds: Championship Match Michael Land (Moody) 61-2, Sr. over Seth Hyatt (Arab) 53-10, Sr. (Dec 9-6). 3rd Place Match Tanner Hallmark (Hayden) 53-10, Jr. over Tommy Woodall (Sumiton Christian) 46-6, Sr. (Fall 4:03). 5th Place Match Jordan Price (Tallassee) 47-8, Sr. over Hunter Beason (Cleburne County) 29-19, So. (Fall 2:18). 1A-5A 138 Pounds: Championship Match Zachary Van Alst (Montgomery Catholic) 67-0, Sr. over Chace Phillips (Hayden) 60-2, Sr. (MD 12-4). 3rd Place Match Clay Jones (Arab) 62-6, Jr. over Gannon Womack (Alexandria) 50-16, Sr. (Dec 6-5). 5th Place Match Zachary Williamson (Cleburne County) 40-6, Fr. over Isiah Franklin (Mae Jemison) 62-18, Jr. (Fall 2:31). 1A-5A 145 Pounds: Championship Match Carial Tarter (Mortimer Jordan) 47-0, Jr. over Kolton Clark (Scottsboro) 37-4, So. (SV-1 8-6). 3rd Place Match Aaron Whittaker (Alexandria) 49-9, Jr. over Jaquan Rhodes (Mae Jemison) 56-11, Sr. (Dec 5-3). 5th Place Match Chandler Teems (Leeds) 48-8, over Brady Richardson (Holtville) 57-6, Jr. (For.). 1A-5A 152 Pounds: Championship Match Tyler Mayfield (Cleburne County) 39-1, Sr. over Channing Marmann (Deshler) 35-8, So. (Dec 4-0). 3rd Place Match Tristen Blair (Dora) 63-6, Sr. over Patrick Harden (Arab) 54-15, Jr. (MD 13-4). 5th Place Match Dawson Anderson (Leeds) 60-6, Sr. over Gavin Rogers (Mortimer Jordan) 39-13, Sr. (Dec 3-0). 1A-5A 160 Pounds: Championship Match Will Spencer (Arab) 53-4, Sr. over Shon`derious Spralling (Mae Jemison) 62-3, Sr. (Dec 8-3). 3rd Place Match Seth Shelton (Madison County) 37-11, Sr. over Brandon Franklin (Leeds) 47-8, Sr. (Dec 2-0). 5th Place Match Clayton Conner (Walter Wellborn) 42-11, Sr. over Jason Higgins (Cleburne County) 33-17, Jr. (Fall 3:42). 1A-5A 170 Pounds: Championship Match Ethan Pippin (Westminster Christian) 53-0, Jr. over Christian Seale (Cleburne County) 34-10, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0)). 3rd Place Match Hayden Pitts (Ohatchee) 25-9, Sr. over Peyton Johnson (Holtville) 59-7, Sr. (Dec 7-5). 5th Place Match Samuel Bramlett (Madison County) 38-16, Sr. over Kyle Clapper (Weaver) 53-11, Sr. (For.). 1A-5A 182 Pounds: Championship Match Christian Knop (Alexandria) 58-0, So. over Davion Watkins (Lee-Huntsville) 28-3, Jr. (Fall 2:47). 3rd Place Match Monquavias Ricks (Deshler) 46-10, Jr. over Samuel Pate (Cleburne County) 35-7, Sr. (Dec 3-1). 5th Place Match Jacob Humphries (Oak Grove) 42-6, Sr. over Hudson Deem (Tallassee) 38-11, Sr. (Fall 4:36). 1A-5A 195 Pounds: Championship Match Ian Scott (Arab) 59-3, Sr. over Stephen White (Madison County) 47-8, So. (Dec 9-4). 3rd Place Match Andy Baker (Tallassee) 53-2, So. over Slater Fuller (Deshler) 40-11, Sr. (Dec 7-0). 5th Place Match Curtis Taylor (Alabama Sch. For Blind) 43-8, Sr. over Cade Smith (Cleburne County) 36-9, So. (Fall 3:57). 1A-5A 220 Pounds: Championship Match Caleb Montgomery (Ohatchee) 34-5, Sr. over Sean Caleb Allison (Weaver) 46-5, So. (Dec 2-1). 3rd Place Match Skyler Mizzell (St. Clair County) 54-5, So. over Zachery Chandler (Walter Wellborn) 32-16, Sr. (Dec 6-4). 5th Place Match Caleb Anderson (Scottsboro) 27-13, So. over Jack Tindall (Arab) 59-9, Jr. (Dec 3-1). 1A-5A 285 Pounds: Championship Match Jake Baker (Tallassee) 45-1, Sr. over Kendall Farr (Westminster Christian) 47-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3). 3rd Place Match Matt Jenkins (Dora) 61-7, Sr. over Hunter Alexander (Arab) 58-14, Sr. (Dec 4-2). 5th Place Match Connor Uesry (Weaver) 36-19, Sr. over Nathan Smith (Holtville) 51-11, Sr. (Dec 5-2).

CLASS 6A FINAL RESULTS

Team scoring Oxford 195; Southside-Gadsden 171.5; Pinson Valley 148; Homewood 115.5; Athens 111.5; Wetumpka 105.5; Clay-Chalkville 92; Chelsea 69; Gulf Shores 68; Gardendale 66; McAdory 47; Columbia 44; Helena 43; Park Crossing 42; Austin 41; Spanish Fort 40; Stanhope Elmore 40; Pelham 33.5; Pell City 33; Muscle Shoals 30; Opelika 26; Benjamin Russell 24; Shades Valley 22; Minor 21; Fort Payne 18; Carver-Montgomery 17; Daphne 12; Center Point 11; Hueytown 11; Northview 11; Brookwood 10; Paul Bryant 10; Florence 7; Baldwin County 6; Hartselle 5; Northridge 5; Sidney Lanier 5; Carver-Birmingham 4; Russsell County 3; Walker 1. Most Valuable Wrestler: Landon Thompson, Southside-Gadsden. Most Pins: Joseph Green, Muscle Shoals (4 pins, 14:05 total). Best Match: (285 Pounds) Jacob Andrews, Stanhope Elmore vs. Clay Webb, Oxford.

CLASS 6A INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

6A 106 Pounds: Championship Match Andrew Smith (Southside-Gadsden) 71-4, Jr. over George Vazquez (Pinson Valley) 43-7, So. (Dec 7-2). 3rd Place Match Dylan Lesueur (Clay-Chalkville) 42-7, So. over Chase Hicks (Oxford) 66-20, 8th. (Dec 5-2). 5th Place Match Russ Boackle (Gardendale) 46-22, Fr. over Gabriel Warren (Spanish Fort) 43-11, 7th. (Dec 7-4). 6A 113 Pounds: Championship Match Trent Young (Athens) 35-11, Jr. over Brantley Ledbetter (Chelsea) 44-10, Jr. (Fall 1:17). 3rd Place Match Jacob Dease (Southside-Gadsden) 42-20, 8th. over Landon Burrage (Oxford) 63-18, So. (SV-1 6-4). 5th Place Match Bryce Wanagat (Pelham) 23-12, 7th. over Mason Shell (Pell City) 33-16, Fr. (Fall 4:15). 6A 120 Pounds: Championship Match Jacob Smith (Southside-Gadsden) 70-4, Sr. over Jakob Chisolm (Oxford) 46-20, 8th. (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-0)). 3rd Place Match Gage Hudson (Gulf Shores) 48-7, So. over Marshall Stone (Homewood) 28-5, Sr. (Dec 6-3). 5th Place Match Jacob Smith (Clay-Chalkville) 26-9, Jr. over Brandon Seawright (Minor) 20-18, Fr. (Fall 2:31). 6A 126 Pounds: Championship Match Wesley Slick (Oxford) 32-7, So. over Cole Blackwell (Wetumpka) 54-6, So. (Dec 5-2). 3rd Place Match Quenmarius Byrd (Pinson Valley) 30-10, Jr. over Luke Blalock (Clay-Chalkville) 35-12, Fr. (Dec 11-6). 5th Place Match Coleman Kim (Gardendale) 6-3, Jr. over Desmond Shuman (Opelika) 48-19, Jr. (Dec 2-0). 6A 132 Pounds: Championship Match Justin Ingram (Spanish Fort) 53-1, Jr. over Colin Edwards (Southside-Gadsden) 54-11, Jr. (Dec 9-5). 3rd Place Match Deacon Cowart (Athens) 28-15, So. over Jackson Stocks (Pell City) 24-15, So. (Dec 10-4). 5th Place Match Ryan Spradley (Benjamin Russell) 30-22, Fr. over Jacob Williams (Clay-Chalkville) 19-20, So. (Dec 6-2). 6A 138 Pounds: Championship Match Sam Colvin (Southside-Gadsden) 66-4, Sr. over Josh Walker (Pinson Valley) 40-6, Sr. (MD 16-7). 3rd Place Match Bailey Roan (Gulf Shores) 47-5, Sr. over Desmond Dempsy (Austin) 26-12, Sr. (Dec 12-5). 5th Place Match Joe Harmon (Chelsea) 42-14, Sr. over Logan Farmer (Athens) 28-20, Fr. (Fall 1:30). 6A 145 Pounds: Championship Match Joseph Green (Muscle Shoals) 34-1, Sr. over Javonic Turner (Homewood) 28-5, Jr. (Fall 4:57). 3rd Place Match Clint Glaze (Chelsea) 31-19, Jr. over Mason Blackwell (Wetumpka) 34-15, 8th. (Dec 3-2). 5th Place Match Justus Venn (Southside-Gadsden) 45-28, Jr. over John Paul Uter (Gulf Shores) 45-12, Fr. (Dec 10-7). 6A 152 Pounds: Championship Match Landon Thompson (Southside-Gadsden) 74-2, Sr. over Isaac Jackson (Park Crossing) 22-3, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:38 (21-6)). 3rd Place Match William Cummings (Helena) 52-10, Sr. over Christian Hopkins (Pinson Valley) 41-10, Jr. (Dec 6-5). 5th Place Match Zaquarius Harris (Columbia) 38-17, So. over Ryan Tibaldo (Athens) 29-21, Jr. (Dec 3-1). 6A 160 Pounds: Championship Match Matt King (Oxford) 63-4, Jr. over Trevor Muncey (Gardendale) 57-7, Jr. (MD 13-3). 3rd Place Match Sam Ingram (Chelsea) 43-9, So. over Devin Hackworth (McAdory) 59-9, Sr. (Fall 4:54). 5th Place Match Tobias Garrison (Stanhope Elmore) 50-8, Jr. over Ethan Stevenson (Southside-Gadsden) 52-30, So. (SV-1 7-5). 6A 170 Pounds: Championship Match Thomas Carter (Athens) 42-3, Jr. over Nathan Dunaway (Helena) 61-5, Fr. (MD 16-8). 3rd Place Match Khymel Chaverst (Pinson Valley) 52-4, Jr. over Isaiah Mcdougal (Columbia) 45-9, Jr. (Fall 4:29). 5th Place Match Johon Peavey (Oxford) 55-8, Sr. over Jabari Blackmon (Homewood) 17-9, Jr. (Fall 4:48). 6A 182 Pounds: Championship Match Carlos Miguel Figueroa (Homewood) 27-0, So. over Tony Norman (Austin) 31-5, Jr. (Dec 9-3). 3rd Place Match Alex Montgomery (Pelham) 36-6, Sr. over Trent Barrett (Wetumpka) 45-6, Sr. (Dec 5-3). 5th Place Match Thad Jackson Prater (Athens) 33-14, Sr. over Justin Lewis (Carver-Montgomery) 39-9, Jr. (Fall 2:04). 6A 195 Pounds: Championship Match Carlos Jesus Figueroa (Homewood) 30-3, Sr. over Joshua Thomas (Oxford) 28-14, Sr. (For.). 3rd Place Match David Pike (Pinson Valley) 38-5, Sr. over David Hunter (McAdory) 56-11, Jr. (Fall 3:15). 5th Place Match Noah Barclay (Wetumpka) 37-14, So. over Dremere Woods (Paul Bryant) 25-11, Jr. (Dec 5-1). 6A 220 Pounds: Championship Match Jackson Jones (Clay-Chalkville) 49-1, So. over Reynard Ellis (Shades Valley) 22-2, Sr. (Dec 9-6). 3rd Place Match Jacquez Dixon (Park Crossing) 18-5, Sr. over Dangelo Humphrey (Columbia) 34-15, Sr. (Dec 4-3). 5th Place Match John Ellis Rawls (Wetumpka) 51-2, Sr. over Michael Dawson (Opelika) 32-10, Fr. (Dec 6-1). 6A 285 Pounds: Championship Match Jacob Andrews (Stanhope Elmore) 37-3, Jr. over Clay Webb (Oxford) 56-2, So. (Dec 4-3). 3rd Place Match Trent Holley (Wetumpka) 50-4, Sr. over Taylor Rhodes (Pinson Valley) 41-5, Sr. (Fall 2:03). 5th Place Match Nasir Hilaire (Minor) 24-6, Sr. over Brian Gardner (Hueytown) 30-15, Jr. (Fall 5:29).

CLASS 7A FINAL RESULTS

Team scoring Vestavia Hills 131.5; Hoover 107.5; Thompson 97; Hewitt-Trussville 94; Oak Mountain 78.5; Huntsville 71.5; Central-Phenix City 44; Sparkman 42; Grissom 39; Bob Jones 33; Spain Park 21; Auburn 19; James Clemens 16; Prattville 16; Jeff Davis 12; Mountain Brook 12; Fairhope 10; Buckhorn 8; Smiths Station 5; Lee-Montgomery 3. Most Valuable Wrestler: Barrett Blakely, Oak Mountain. Most Pins: Sam Latona, Thompson (3 pins, 7:49 total). Best Match: (132 Pounds) Heath Willliamson, Hewitt-Trussville vs. Jawaun Doughty, Huntsville.

CLASS 7A INDIVIDUAL RESULTS