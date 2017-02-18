Sargento expands cheese recall

PLYMOUTH, WIS., –Sargento Foods is voluntarily expanding the recall of cheese supplied by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes that originated from the supplier’s facility. There have been no confirmed illnesses, according to the company’s statement.

Out of concern for the health and well-being of Sargento consumers, the company has also terminated its relationship with Deutsch Kase Haus, which supplied Sargento with the affected Longhorn Colby cheese.

Out of an abundance of caution, in addition to the products recalled on February 10, 2017, we are also voluntarily recalling the following products which were packaged on the same lines:

Sargento Sliced Colby , 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F

Sargento Sliced Muenster , 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack , 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B

Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack , 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B

Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack , 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17

Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria , 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17

Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17

For more in formation and the expand recall list, click here.