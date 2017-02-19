Car strikes tree, man dead; alcohol a factor police say

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JASPER — A single-vehicle crash at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, has claimed the life of a Sumiton man.

Charles Rae Whitlow Jr, 27, was killed when the 2004 Audi A4 he was driving left the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree. Whitlow was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 5, also known as old U.S. 78, near the 164 mile marker, two miles east of Jasper.

Although the investigation is ongoing, a preliminary investigation has indicated that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.