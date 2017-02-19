Hewitt-Trussville lineman offered by Auburn

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: February 19, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville offensive lineman Pierce Quick tweeted today he received an offer from Auburn University to play football.

Hewitt-Trussvilles Pierce Quick received a full scholarship offer from Auburn University.
Photo via Twitter

The sophomore was a member of the All-Tribune team last season.

He recently visited several schools, including Memphis where Husky QB Connor Adair signed to play this coming season.

Comments

  1. Allyson Nicole Bailes says:
    February 20, 2017 at 3:47 am

    Cameron Ferguson

  2. Judy Quick Prickett says:
    February 20, 2017 at 4:02 am

    So proud of this young man! He is our great nephew! He is not only a great football player….he is an all around good kid!

