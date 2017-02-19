Hewitt-Trussville lineman offered by Auburn
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville offensive lineman Pierce Quick tweeted today he received an offer from Auburn University to play football.
The sophomore was a member of the All-Tribune team last season.
He recently visited several schools, including Memphis where Husky QB Connor Adair signed to play this coming season.
Comments
Cameron Ferguson
So proud of this young man! He is our great nephew! He is not only a great football player….he is an all around good kid!