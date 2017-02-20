Covenant Classical School opens Trussville campus

Special to The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) hosted a ribbon cutting for Covenant Classical School and Daycare (CCS) in Trussville on Friday, February 17.

The school officially opened on January 23 and now has more than 60 children enrolled in the daycare. According to their website, the studies at CCS include the A Beka Book curriculum and go beyond the basics of reading, math and writing. Extended studies include arts & crafts, Bible, sign language and biblical character development.

Fact: CCS’s overall SAT scores for their Kindergarten students, during the 2015-16 school year, came in above the 70th percentile in all subjects as compared to the national average.

There are now seven locations of CCS in the state of Alabama, including five in the Birmingham area and two in Huntsville.

The school is located at 6590 Husky Parkway in Trussville. Please call (205) 508-7044 or visit http://www.ccslion.com for more information.

For more information about TACC, please go to www.trussvillechamber.com or call (205) 655-7535.