Jefferson County man, FLW Tour angler killed in SUV-train collision

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified Kyle Mabrey, 42, as the victim in a weekend accident involving a train and SUV collision off Interstate 459.

Mabrey, a regular on the FLW Tour, was a pro fisherman for 14 years, and was ranked 286th in the world.

Mabrey was traveling north on the interstate Sunday night when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway and went down an embankment between the northbound and southbound lanes.

He was pulling a boat, and came to rest on railroad tracks near McAdory School Road, according to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates.

The event is still under investigation at this time.