Birmingham man shot, killed after child’s birthday party

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM The Birmingham Police Department reports that detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Monday in the 1800 block of 19th Ave. North. The male victim was shot shortly after celebrating a child’s birthday party at the residence.

“This act was reckless to say the least,” Shelton said. “You have a family who just finished celebrating a child’s birthday and now are having to plan a funeral. One moment they are celebrating life and a few hours later they are faced with the violent death of a loved one.”

The victim has been identified as Denzal Moorer, 22, of Birmingham

“On Monday, around 9:30 p.m., officers from the North Precinct responded to the 1800 block of 19th Avenue North for a male who had been shot,” Sergeant Bryan Shelton said. “When officers arrived they observed the victim inside of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics responded, however the victim succumbed to his injuries.”

Officers heard multiple gunshots in that area and responded. Prior to arriving, they were notified by the dispatcher that a male had been shot in the area they were heading to.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim and other family members, including a child were inside the home prior to the shooting. It appears the victim was hit once, but a full review from the corner is needed.

No one else inside the home was injured. It is believed the shooters were outside of the location firing into the home.