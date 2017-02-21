Gadsden police searching for woman missing nearly two weeks

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

GADSDEN — A 29-year-old woman is missing, and Gadsden police are asking for help from the public.

On Feb. 13, Tiffany Nicole Helms was reported missing. Her family members say she’s been missing since four days prior.

Helms was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 according to a statement given by a family member to police. Helms received a call, reportedly about an emergency at work and left Rapha House Christian Homes. She’s not been seen since that time.

Helms is described as being 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, as well as several tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mark Bullock of the Gadsden Police Dept. at (256) 549-4500.