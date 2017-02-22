Former Hewitt-Trussville football player will play for Auburn in 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

AUBURN — The Auburn Tigers have added a former Hewitt-Trussville football player to its 2017 signing class. FCS All-American Casey Dunn of Jacksonville State transferred to the SEC school as a graduate transfer, and will join the Tigers this season according to Auburn Undercover.

Dunn graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in applied manufacturing engineering. He will be on scholarship at Auburn, but he will not be on campus for the start of spring practices Tuesday.

A first team all-Ohio Valley Conference and first-team member of the Walter Camp All-America list, Dunn racked up awards the last two seasons. He was also a second team All-American from the Associated Press, STATS and the AFCA. He helped Jacksonville State to produce the top total offense, as well as rushing offense in 2016. The Gamecocks averaged 434 yards per game, with 250.6 yards of that coming on the ground.