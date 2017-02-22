 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Trussville teen arrested on drug charges

Trussville teen arrested on drug charges

Posted by: Posted date: February 22, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — An 18-year-old Trussville man has been arrested on drug charges.

Roosevelt Matthew Savage

Police say they executed a search warrant at a residence on Wimberly Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 15, where they arrested Roosevelt Matthew Savage. He has been charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence.  The search warrant was obtained through investigative efforts by our Narcotics Unit.

Savage is currently out on $2,800 bond.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top