Trussville teen arrested on drug charges

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — An 18-year-old Trussville man has been arrested on drug charges.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a residence on Wimberly Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 15, where they arrested Roosevelt Matthew Savage. He has been charged with first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence. The search warrant was obtained through investigative efforts by our Narcotics Unit.

Savage is currently out on $2,800 bond.