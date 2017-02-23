Adult sports hitting Trussville Parks & Rec this spring

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Parks & Rec are gearing up for the spring sports, including adult co-ed volleyball as well as Ultimate Frisbee.

Adult volleyball teams are signing up now, and the registration deadline is May 3 with matches set to start May 9. Matches will be played on Tuesday and Thursday of each week. The cost per team is $150, and all members of the team must be at least 18 years old.

Ultimate Frisbee will include ages 16 and older. Games will start on May 30 with the registration deadline set for May 25. Games will also be scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The coaches meetings for both sports will be at 6 p.m. on April 17 at the Trussville Civic Center.

To register, email Donna Fox at dfox@trussville.org or call 205-661-3777.