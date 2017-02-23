Body of missing 21-year-old possibly found at Cosby Lake Park

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAY — The body of a missing Grayson Valley man was possibly found Thursday at Cosby Lake Park.

Deputies and volunteer searchers went to the park this morning to attempt to locate Jacob Michael Renfrow. A helicopter from ALEA was called in to aid in the search. Just before 3 p.m. this afternoon the crew of the helicopter spotted a body submerged in the water. The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has been called in to recover the body.

The cause of death and positive identification will be determined by the medical examiner.

Rentfrow went missing Sunday, according to family and friends. He was last seen at his residence on Satterwhite Drive, but his car and wallet were found at Cosby Lake Wednesday night.