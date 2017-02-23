Chick-Fil-A selects ideas from HTHS students to improve usage of app

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A class of Hewitt-Trussville students have partnered with Chick-Fil-A in Trussville for a marketing project. The project’s goal is to increase the number of orders placed at the restaurant through the CFA One app.

The CFA One app allows customers to order and pay for food through their cell phones before arriving at the location.

Representatives from Chick-Fil-A challenged the students to help them achieve this 2017 business objective by generating new ideas to promote and increase app orders. Students presented several ideas, two of which were selected for implementation by the company.

One of the winning ideas was the introduction of curbside service. Customers who order through the app will now have the option of selecting curbside which has their food delivered to their car in one of two newly designated spaces. The other is a reward system in which customers can earn food items by placing orders on the app during certain time periods, such as birthdays and other designated times.

In addition to ordering through the app, customers can simply choose to pay at the register by scanning the app.

Leaders from each class were selected to continue the work with Chick-Fil-A. Olivia Calma, Max Cooper, Emily Crawford, Pierce Dickson, Jordan Kyle and Harper Roys were all selected by the company to further develop these ideas. These students have created all social media content, developed a schedule, prioritized the budget and planned other marketing activities to promote their two ideas in hopes of generating additional orders through the app.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 27 through Saturday March 4, the Hewitt-Trussville Business and Finance Academy students will be credited with any increase in the average number of orders placed through the CFA One app.

The top 25 app users for the Trussville location during this time period, will have a free sandwich offer loaded to their app.