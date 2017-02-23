Confirmed: Body of missing 21-year-old found at Cosby Lake Park
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
CLAY — The body of a missing Grayson Valley man was found Thursday at Cosby Lake Park. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday positively identified the remains as 21-year-old Jacob Michael Rentfrow.
Deputies and volunteer searchers went to the park Thursday morning to attempt to locate Renfrow. A helicopter from ALEA was called in to aid in the search. Just before 3 p.m. this afternoon the crew of the helicopter spotted a body submerged in the water. The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has been called in to recover the body.
The cause of death and positive identification will be determined by the medical examiner.
Rentfrow went missing Sunday, according to family and friends. He was last seen at his residence on Satterwhite Drive, but his car and wallet were found at Cosby Lake Wednesday night.
Comments
How devastating! He was such a sweet student.
Destiny Jill Welch
Prayers for the family. Heartbreaking
Prayers for his family and friends
How horrible. My thoughts are with this family. I pray God can bring them some peace.
Praying for his family
Prayers for his family.
My prayers and thoughts are with this family . So sad
Prayers for the family.God bless all of you.
Praying for this family!
His mother & grandmother worked with he for years. Jake was about 2 then. His cousins played soccer with my daughters. My heart is breaking for this whole family!! Please keep the Renfrow/Mattox family in your prayers!
Praying for the family. I feel so heartbroken for each one of them. So so sorry Tracy
Tara Osborn Adaway
I know….we drove by on our way to get Calin after they found him…breaks my heart
So so sad.
oh goodness. praying for the family. I hope no foul play was involved
Big prayers for his family we are so sorry
Veronica Christian
If anyone feels led to give, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jake’s parents with the unexpected funeral expenses. Please share.
https://www.gofundme.com/jake-rentfrows-memorial-fund
Praying for you and your family Samantha M. Hurst this is heartbreaking
Prayers for his family!
Praying for his family and friends as they try to deal with this painful tragedy !!!
So sad
Sad
So sad, praying it was an accident ♡ Sad never the less 🙁 Prayers are with his family and friends
Just terrible. Thoughts and prayers for this entire family
Praying for his family and friends
Thoughts and prayers for the family
So very sad!
So sad! Prayers for this young man’s family and friends!
Sending prayers
My heart goes out to the family.
sue Sue Kimbriel
So sad! Praying for family
Sad!
So sad. Prayers for the family.
Prayers