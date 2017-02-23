 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Confirmed: Body of missing 21-year-old found at Cosby Lake Park

Confirmed: Body of missing 21-year-old found at Cosby Lake Park

Posted by: Posted date: February 23, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAY — The body of a missing Grayson Valley man was found Thursday at Cosby Lake Park. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday positively identified the remains as 21-year-old Jacob Michael Rentfrow.

Deputies and volunteer searchers went to the park Thursday morning to attempt to locate Renfrow. A helicopter from ALEA was called in to aid in the search. Just before 3 p.m. this afternoon the crew of the helicopter spotted a body submerged in the water. The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has been called in to recover the body.

The cause of death and positive identification will be determined by the medical examiner.

Rentfrow went missing Sunday, according to family and friends. He was last seen at his residence on Satterwhite Drive, but his car and wallet were found at Cosby Lake Wednesday night.

Comments

  1. Michelle McCaull says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    How devastating! He was such a sweet student.

  2. Mariah Christine Guthrie says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Destiny Jill Welch

  3. Kathy Hutchins Clanton says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Prayers for the family. Heartbreaking

  4. Paula Bumpas says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Prayers for his family and friends

  5. Susan Harper says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    How horrible. My thoughts are with this family. I pray God can bring them some peace.

  6. Gwen Lackey says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Praying for his family

  7. Dottie Sawyer says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Prayers for his family.

  8. Carolyn Voyles Weems says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    My prayers and thoughts are with this family . So sad

  9. Connie Posey says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Prayers for the family.God bless all of you.

  10. Stacie Myrex says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Praying for this family!

  11. Melinda Lake Robinson says:
    February 24, 2017 at 12:13 am

    His mother & grandmother worked with he for years. Jake was about 2 then. His cousins played soccer with my daughters. My heart is breaking for this whole family!! Please keep the Renfrow/Mattox family in your prayers!

  12. Gloria M Meier says:
    February 24, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Praying for the family. I feel so heartbroken for each one of them. So so sorry Tracy

  13. Erin Osborn Gladden says:
    February 24, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Tara Osborn Adaway

  14. Tara Osborn Adaway says:
    February 24, 2017 at 12:49 am

    I know….we drove by on our way to get Calin after they found him…breaks my heart

  15. Erin Osborn Gladden says:
    February 24, 2017 at 12:49 am

    So so sad.

  16. Grace DeRamus says:
    February 24, 2017 at 1:02 am

    oh goodness. praying for the family. I hope no foul play was involved

  17. Lisa Park says:
    February 24, 2017 at 1:46 am
  18. Cynthia Biltoft James says:
    February 24, 2017 at 2:01 am

    Big prayers for his family we are so sorry

  19. Tlyn Christian says:
    February 24, 2017 at 2:35 am

    Veronica Christian

  20. Emily Hurst Perry says:
    February 24, 2017 at 3:02 am

    If anyone feels led to give, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jake’s parents with the unexpected funeral expenses. Please share.
    https://www.gofundme.com/jake-rentfrows-memorial-fund

  21. Brooke Nathan Carr says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:46 am

    Praying for you and your family Samantha M. Hurst this is heartbreaking

  22. Jennifer Bowlin says:
    February 24, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Prayers for his family!

  23. Susan Pond says:
    February 24, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Praying for his family and friends as they try to deal with this painful tragedy !!!

  24. April Nicole Gleason says:
    February 24, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    So sad

  25. Dora Bell says:
    February 24, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Sad

  26. Kimberly Julie says:
    February 24, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    So sad, praying it was an accident ♡ Sad never the less 🙁 Prayers are with his family and friends

  27. Tina Lavies says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Just terrible. Thoughts and prayers for this entire family

  28. Brandy Roberts Armstrong says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Praying for his family and friends

  29. Glenda Files says:
    February 24, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Thoughts and prayers for the family

  30. Peggy Frederick Smith says:
    February 24, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    So very sad!

  31. Glenda Kelly says:
    February 24, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    So sad! Prayers for this young man’s family and friends!

  32. Joann Tipton Lawrence says:
    February 24, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Sending prayers

  33. Peggy Callahan says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    My heart goes out to the family.

  34. Tiffani Taylor Young says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    sue Sue Kimbriel

  35. Sandy King Pilkington says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    So sad! Praying for family

  36. Sherry Reed says:
    February 24, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Sad!

  37. Sheila Patterson-Mareno says:
    February 24, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    So sad. Prayers for the family.

  38. Georgia Harvey says:
    February 25, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Prayers

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top