Confirmed: Body of missing 21-year-old found at Cosby Lake Park

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAY — The body of a missing Grayson Valley man was found Thursday at Cosby Lake Park. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday positively identified the remains as 21-year-old Jacob Michael Rentfrow.

Deputies and volunteer searchers went to the park Thursday morning to attempt to locate Renfrow. A helicopter from ALEA was called in to aid in the search. Just before 3 p.m. this afternoon the crew of the helicopter spotted a body submerged in the water. The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team has been called in to recover the body.

The cause of death and positive identification will be determined by the medical examiner.

Rentfrow went missing Sunday, according to family and friends. He was last seen at his residence on Satterwhite Drive, but his car and wallet were found at Cosby Lake Wednesday night.