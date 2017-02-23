Missing 21-year-old’s vehicle, wallet found at Cosby Lake

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: February 23, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

GRAYSON VALLEY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to an inquiry from the Trussville Tribune, but sources say the department is searching for a 21-year-old Grayson Valley resident after he reportedly went missing Sunday.

According to friends, Jacob Michael Rentfrow was last seen at his residence on Satterwhite Drive, but his car and wallet were found at Cosby Lake Wednesday night.

“His family and friends are really worried for him it isn’t normal for him to do something like this,” friend Chelsea Bass said. “We love him very much and sending prayers that he returns home safely.”

He was last seen at his house Sunday night wearing a black graphic t-shirt and black sweatpants.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, there is no admittance to the public at Cosby Lake Park as search dogs are still inside the park.

