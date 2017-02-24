Reliable Septic doesn’t mind getting dirty to serve you

By Nathan Prewett

For The Tribune

MT OLIVE – Tell-tale signs of a malfunctioning septic system include bad odors and a wet spot in the yard where the tank is buried, as well as sewage backing up in the house. Some of the causes of damage include flushing foreign objects down drains, parking on the ground above the tank and flooding among other things.

Tree roots growing around the pipes of a septic system and just plain bad design are also contributing factors to when septic issues arise in people’s homes.

At that point, it’d be a good idea to call for help. If you’re in the Jefferson, St. Clair, Blount or Shelby counties, Reliable Septic Services LLC in Mount Olive is one company for people to consider for the task. Reliable Septic was started 12 years ago by its current owner, Jason Reno.

His wife, Kristi Reno, is the office manager for the business.

“As a small business owner, Jason likes to keep it honest,” she said. “When people call they’re not in the best of moods. He likes to keep it honest and reliable.”

Reliable Septic specializes in septic mortgage inspection. Services provided are septic tank installation, cleaning, maintenance and repair. Free estimates are also offered. Reno said that customer feedback on their services and pricing has been largely positive.

“We’re doing pretty good,” Reno said on how business is going. “We’ve hardly had any complaints from customers. Reliable doesn’t tack on any additional prices without them knowing about it.”

Reno said that while some companies charge customers by the gallon, Reliable Septic Services charges a flat rate instead.

“We still like to keep the business small and build personal relationships with the customers,” she said. “We often talk to people face to face when they come to us for help.”

Regarding prices, Reno said that her husband’s company offers affordable pricing for the public.

“Reliable Septic definitely offers competitive prices,” she said. “We try to keep them as low as we can. I’ve been told that we have some of the best prices in our area.”

Reno and her peers at Reliable Septic have taken pride in their work over the years, which may be no surprise given that the company has been recognized for its services. Reliable Septic Services was recognized by Angie’s List and won a “Super Service Award” in 2016.

Angie’s List is a website featuring crow-sourced reviews of different businesses throughout the country. Every year it holds awards for businesses that includes those in the home service industry.

Reliable Septic Services LLC can be found online at septicrepairandcleaning.com, as well as on Facebook. They can be reached at 205-413-0877 or via email at reliablesepticllc@gmail.com.

Reliable Septic Service open Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. An emergency after hours number is provided after the voice mail.

Their office is located at 6153 Graham Rd. in Mount Olive.