All Family Christian store locations to close

Posted by: Posted date: February 25, 2017

From the Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

An announcement by Family Christian recently stated that the religious store chain will be closing all of its locations due to failing revenue.

“As with any worthwhile endeavor, there have been challenges and setbacks, as well as remarkable acts of service and self-sacrifice,” said President and CEO Chuck Bengochea. “The retail landscape is changing, however, and despite improvements in our product assortment and our store experience, we have not been able to generate the sales necessary to sustain our business.”

Family Christian has maintained more than 240 locations in the nation and employed more than 3,000 people. There are seven locations in Alabama. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

“We had two very difficult years post-bankruptcy,” Bengochea said. “Despite improvements in product assortment and the store experience, sales continued to decline.  In addition, we were not able to get the pricing and terms we needed from our vendors to successfully compete in the market.”

Comments

  Georgie Rowan Allen says:
    February 25, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Nikki Crocker

  Kevin Small says:
    February 25, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    I think I saw the writing on the wall when they started carrying non Christian / secular books, movies and other merchandise. The major problem there is for those products they were much higher priced.

  Jason Lynn says:
    February 25, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Carman Lynn

  Susan Thompson Caudle says:
    February 25, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    And also opening on Sundays!

  Drake Riley says:
    February 25, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Just about all bookstores are hurting since everything is going digital.

  Pennie Pyle says:
    February 26, 2017 at 5:21 am

    Sad

