Gary Palmer holds town hall in Hoover

From the Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

HOOVER – U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer, who represents Alabama’s 6th Congressional District, held a town hall at Hoover City. He discussed various political issues with a room filled to capacity.

A crowd gathered at Hoover City Hall to hear from Palmer on Saturday morning. The limited seating inside left most of those gathered outside. Palmer spoke to the people who didn’t make it in before the event began.

As has been the case across the country, those in opposition to the Republicans arrived early and stacked the audience in their favor. The meeting frequently devolved into cheering, booing and yelling at Palmer, who maintained an even keel throughout the event.

During the meeting he answered questions about health care, immigration, defunding Planned Parenthood and climate change, which received some heated feedback from some in attendance.

People in the audience were given cards to signify their agreement or disagreement. Green cards indicated agreement while red cards indicated disagreement.

A recording of the town hall meeting can be viewed below.