Hewitt-Trussville OL picks up offer from Alabama, his third SEC offer this week
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville sophomore lineman Pierce Quick is raking in the college offers lately.
Less than a week after picking up a scholarship offer from SEC schools Auburn and Tennessee, the All-Tribune performer tweeted Saturday he received a scholarship offer from the Univ. of Alabama.
Quick received the offer during his visit to the Capstone Saturday. He visited with a number of other recruits from both the 2018 and 2019 classes.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Alabama!!! pic.twitter.com/1s8fTMDOJV
— Pierce Quick (@PierceQuick) February 25, 2017
