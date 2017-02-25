 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Hewitt-Trussville OL picks up offer from Alabama, his third SEC offer this week

Hewitt-Trussville OL picks up offer from Alabama, his third SEC offer this week

Posted by: Posted date: February 25, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville sophomore lineman Pierce Quick is raking in the college offers lately.

Photo via Twitter

Less than a week after picking up a scholarship offer from SEC schools Auburn and Tennessee, the All-Tribune performer tweeted Saturday he received a scholarship offer from the Univ. of Alabama.

Quick received the offer during his visit to the Capstone Saturday. He visited with a number of other recruits from both the 2018 and 2019 classes.

 

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top