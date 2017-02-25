Tom Perez elected chair of Democratic National Committee

From the Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez has been elected chair of the Democratic National Committee, defeating his rival Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison after two rounds of voting according to ABC News.

This comes after former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz stepped down following email leaks that appeared to show favor of Hillary Clinton over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders during the Democratic National Convention in 2016.

According to the Associated Press, Ellison will now serve as Deputy of the committee. Perez, who is also a civil rights lawyer, will be the first Latino to head the DNC.