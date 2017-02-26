Birmingham Police investigating homicide at Kingston Housing Community

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Birmingham Police Department officers are conducting an investigation into a homicide that occurred at the 4500 block of Ninth Ave. on Feb. 25.

Officers from the BPD found the victim, Willie Griffin Jr., 42, at around 11:13 p.m. The victim was lying on the roadway near the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue was called to the scene but the victim died shortly afterwards.

The suspect, a woman not yet identified by police, has been taken into custody.

A press release by the BPD said that the victim and the suspect were inside of a car when they had gotten into a heated argument in front of several children.

The victim took the car keys and left. The suspect then got out and shot the victim. She remained at the scene until police arrested her.

“Quite often when a homicide occurs, the public will ask where were the police?” BPD Chief A.C. Roper said in the release. “As in this instance, we can’t put an officer everywhere, especially inside the car. Families must do a better job of putting their children first and focus on protecting their innocence. These kids are witnessing too many traumatic incidents simply because adults are making poor decisions.”

Anyone with more information on this case are asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.