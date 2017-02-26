MS man sought in nationwide manhunt for murder, assault

From the Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, is currently being sought by Mississippi authorities for the murder of his girlfriend and for shooting a woman while she was jogging on Friday morning according to WBRC News.

Deaton’s girlfriend, Heather Robinson, 30, was found murdered in her apartment in Rankin County, MS on Friday.

Shortly afterwards a woman called 911 and reported being shot in the leg by a man in a white SUV, believed to be stolen from Robinson.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation then issued a nationwide manhunt for Deaton, who is described as being 5’9″ tall, 170 pounds, hazel eyes, brown hair and a beard.

The vehicle is a white 2012 GMC Acadia, with a Mississippi Nurses Foundation, tag number F39 6NF.

Deaton is at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

People that encounter Deaton are asked to call 911. Information leading to Deaton’s arrest can be given to Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477). Rankin County Sherriff’s Department can be contacted at (601) 825-1480.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.