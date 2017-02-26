Police investigating homicide at Center Point High School parking lot

From the Trussville Tribune Staff Reports

CENTER POINT – An article by the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office said that a man was found shot to death in his truck at the parking lot of Center Point High School.

Jonas Maldonado, 31, of Oneonta was pronounced dead on the scene after deputies were called to respond to a car accident at the parking lot after 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Maldonado’s pickup truck had hit a utility pole just before stopping at a pole light. Police believe that he was shot elsewhere before driving into the parking lot. The victim’s family said that he had last been seen a 5 a.m. as he was leaving for work.

People with information are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.