Man dies in early morning fiery car crash in Jefferson County

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A single vehicle accident claimed the life of one man on Mulga Loop Road at Golden Road early this morning.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of a car accident just after 1 a.m. Monday morning. When deputies arrived they found the car to be on fire with the driver still inside. After the fire was extinguished the adult male driver was pronounced dead on the scene. There was no one else in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

Information at the scene is that the car had been traveling along Mulga Loop Road when the driver lost control. The car left the road and struck a tree before erupting into flames.

Positive identification of the victim will be determined by the medical examiner.