St. Clair County man killed in 3-vehicle crash

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

ST. CLAIR COUNTY –A three-vehicle crash at 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, has claimed the life of a St. Clair County man.

Daniel Michael Zaring, 36, of Ragland was killed when the 2000 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway on St. Clair County 21 and struck two unoccupied vehicles.

Zaring, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred 10 miles north of Ashville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.