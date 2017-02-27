Woman dead following domestic dispute in Center Point

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — Jefferson County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a domestic violence related homicide after a woman was killed in Center Point.

Just after 3:30 Monday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a woman being assaulted in an apartment in the 1800 block of Center Brook Lane in Center Point.

According to police, deputies arrived and found Janet Renae Shaw, a 36-year-old woman, unresponsive on a bed in the apartment. She was later pronounced dead on the scene.

A 46-year-old male has been identified as a suspect, and was taken into custody without incident. He is being questioned.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.