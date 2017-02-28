18-year-old Hewitt-Trussville student, two juveniles charged in stadium vandalism
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — An 18-year-old Hewitt-Trussville student, along with two juveniles have been charged in relation to vandalism at Hewitt-Trussville stadium.
Keenen Doneel Wells, 18, of Trussville, has been charged with burglary and criminal mischief for his alleged role in the vandalism. According to Trussville police, the damage total was more than $8,000.
Wells has also been charged in connection with a burglary at Trussville United Methodist Church.
Lieutenant Eric Rush said the names of those charged came up in a separate burglary investigation. Wells was arrested and booked into the Trussville City Jail with a bond totaling $5,000.
Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill said the school is investigating how it plans to discipline these students.
“At this time, we are in the process of completing the investigation,” she said. “Any student who has violated the Code of Conduct will be disciplined according to the Code of Conduct. We appreciate the Trussville Police Department and their swift action in this case.”
Comments
The news never said and I haven’t read anything….I’m curious if the roll down doors were locked? It seems that they were closed but not locked.
why can’t people do nice things?
So sad. A good spanking is what kids needs before they are juveniles. My Dad and Mom taught me to live by God’s Commandments. After a good reminder of bad behavior (spanking), us seven children got the message. When they said “no” we were not rewarded. They did not owe us anything else. Our seven are all living , none ever been in jail or prison or on welfare as a way of life. GOD IS OUR ANSWER IN AMERICA.
The story has been updated.
‘Trussville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Pattie Neill said the school is investigating how it plans to discipline these students.”
How the school is going to discipline? It is not a school problem now, it is a legal problem and they need to go to jail.
Making your family proud.
One doesn’t replace the other.
it shouldn’t matter if they had left the doors up. They had no right to damage what didn’t belong to them. Let them go vandalize their own home. Their parents should get a good bill for this
Well he’s a cutie. What is his home address? I want proof he lives in Trussville.
Jane Scoggins you know how proud they are of their son!
So sad for these kids and their families. This is a mark they will carry a very long time especially the 18 yr old.
I’m sure their parents are embarrassed and devastated. The crazy things my kids did sure got to me.
Thing is Jane Scoggins, what our kids do once they are in their teens and beyond is not our fault. We did our best to teach them right from wrong. I they choose to do something criminal, it’s on them, they deserve to go sit in a jail cell and to pay for their crime. Just my very humble opinion.
I agree Kim. They need to go to jail and also work to.pay fir the clean up.
I struggle with the actions of my grown children even though I know they are adults and chose their own path. Just hurts sometimes.
That’s because you are a good mom! Just look how you much you are doing for Seth! He knows how much you love him and is thriving because of it
Code of Conduct? We are way past a time out and a stern “you should not do that!” How about jail time and the family responsible for the damage?