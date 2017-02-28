Man charged with killing his wife, attempted murder of 15-year-old child in Center Point

CENTER POINT — Willie Bell Jr., 46, of Center Point, has been charged with the murder of 36-year-old Janet Renae Shaw and the attempted murder of one of her children.

According to police, deputies responded to a report of a woman being assaulted at an apartment on Center Brook Lane. When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Janet Renae Shaw unresponsive on a bed in the apartment. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the couple began arguing earlier in the day, and Shaw told Bell to leave. It was then he became enraged and allegedly strangled her. When Shaw’s 15-year-old son arrived home from school he discovered her body in the bedroom. According to authorities, Bell then attacked the child and attempted to strangle him as well. The teen was able to escape to another apartment to call for help. The couple’s 9-year-old son arrived later on a separate school bus and was intercepted by family members before going inside the apartment. The 18-year-old was not present.

Bell was taken into custody without incident and was questioned by Sheriff’s detectives.

Detectives learned the couple had been living together in the apartment as husband and wife for several years. Three children lived with them, the victim’s 18-year-old son, 15-year-old son, and the couple’s 9-year-old son.

Bell admitted to detectives that he had committed the murder and had attempted to strangle the child.

This afternoon Sheriff’s detectives obtained arrest warrants charging Bell with Capital Murder, and Attempted Murder. Bell is being held in the Jefferson County Jail under no bond.