BREAKING: Car plows into band at Gulf Shores’ Mardi Gras parade

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

GULF SHORES –According to multiple news sources, a vehicle has struck and injured members of a marching band in Gulf Shores’ Mardi Gras parade. The parade has been canceled as first responders work on the victims. The number of injured is not known at this time.

According to witness reports, the band was struck from behind.

There have been similar recent crashes at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans and the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro.