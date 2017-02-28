 [fiatalert]
BREAKING: Car plows into band at Gulf Shores' Mardi Gras parade

Posted by: Posted date: February 28, 2017

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

GULF SHORES –According to multiple news sources, a vehicle has struck and injured members of a marching band in Gulf Shores’ Mardi Gras parade. The parade has been canceled as first responders work on the victims. The number of injured is not known at this time.

Vehicle struck a marching band in Gulf Shores’ Mardi Gtas parade. Photo via Twitter @CoryPippinTV of WSFA

According to witness reports, the band was struck from behind.

There have been similar recent crashes at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans and the Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro.

  1. Suzanne Williams Crosby says:
    February 28, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    11 injured 3 critical was the report on the scene.

