Magnolia Elementary is closed Tuesday

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Due to a power outage, Magnolia Elementary in Trussville will be closed on Tuesday. It will be considered an eLearning day. Students will have two weeks to make up their school work.

The power outage is due to a car hitting electrical equipment. Alabama Power workers have been working on the problem overnight, but could not give an estimated time of restoration.

In a statement from school superintendent Pattie Neill, she said there is a power outage at Magnolia due to a transformer being out.

“There are no phones, computers, lights or HVAC,” Neill said. “Alabama Power cannot tell us when power will be restored. We have declared an eLearning Day at Magnolia only. Students will have two weeks to complete their eLearning assignments. Magnolia siblings who attend HTMS AND HTHS will be transported as usual.”

The Magnolia shuttle will not run from feeder schools this morning.

The accident happened around 2 a.m. according to Lieutenant Eric Rush of the Trussville Police Department. The driver fell asleep coming home from work, Rush said. He was uninjured.