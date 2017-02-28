TCS considering increase to after school care fees

By Chris Yow

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville City Schools Board of Education was presented with a plan to increase the cost of before and after school care, beginning next school year.

Currently, the school charges $160 per month per student, the least expensive such option in Trussville, according to Hal Riddle. The increase would only be an additional $10 per month.

“We’re the best deal in town,” Riddle told the board during its work session Monday night. “We’re still gonna be the best deal in town.”

Riddle said the fees have not been increased since the school system began.

Around 50 students at each elementary school take advantage of this service, and there is currently a waiting list.

New equipment as well as increased staff have caused the increase request.

The request has been tabled for 30 days, and will be voted on at a later board meeting.

Also placed on the table is the fee sheets for all three elementary schools and Hewitt-Trussville Middle School. The 2017-18 Code of Conduct changes have been tabled for a vote as well.

