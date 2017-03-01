BREAKING: Clay-Chalkville football coach Jerry Hood resigns

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAY — Clay-Chalkville head coach Jerry Hood has resigned his position as head football coach Wednesday.

Hood has been the coach for the Cougars since 2009, taking over for Brent Smith. His 2016 team was 6-5, following two consecutive trips to the AHSAA Super 7 state finals.

At Clay-Chalkville, Hood comprised a record of 84-17 on the field, but only 75-26 in the record books after nine wins in 2011 were forfeited.

Friends, Serving as the Head Coach for Clay-Chalkville High School has been the most fulfilling professional experience of my life. Thank you for the opportunity to be involved in your child’s life. Thank you for your support of our coaches and kids. We have a great school and community. I have just completed meeting with the coaches and players about what I wish for them this coming year and in the future. I also shared with them how much all of the players, past and present, have meant to me and my family. Mostly, I wanted them to know that I love them and hope we can stay in each other’s lives forever. They are amazing young men. Today, I have resigned as Head Football Coach at Clay-Chalkville. I have poured my heart into many young people over the past 26 years and now I have the great pleasure to watch my children play sports, as only a DAD! I take that responsibility very seriously and consider it a blessing to be in a position to do so. I believe that we have some men on our staff that are more than capable and willing to lead this program. I trust that you will throw all of your support behind the next head coach. The next man will care for your kids and expand on the tradition of excellence that is Clay-Chalkville Football. There are many to thank for their extra effort in making Clay-Chalkville Football a nationally recognized football program. I especially want to thank Steve Laney and Ken Storie for bringing me back to CCHS in 2009. Mayor Charles Webster, City Manager Ronnie Dixon, and the City of Clay for their support of our kids and coaches. Every one of you that served on our Booster Board and in the club, a very special thank you for your sacrifice. A sincere appreciation to Principal Michael Lee for taking our school and transforming it into the great place that it is today. A special thanks to Jefcoed and Superintendent Pouncey for believing in the power of education. Finally, a very sincere appreciation to our coaches that have worked side by side with me through the years. You are outstanding coaches and even better men. I learned from you every day! Clay-Chalkville is lucky to have you. I will still be around, so I hope to visit with you all soon. From the bottom of my heart please know that I Love You and appreciate you letting us be a part of your family. May God’s blessings be with you and Clay-Chalkville. Sincerely, Jerry