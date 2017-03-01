Hobby Lobby in Trussville sets target on opening date

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — According to Bob Miller of Hobby Lobby, the store has its targeted opening date.

Hobby Lobby currently has 23 locations in Alabama. The Trussville store is projected to open in April, with a target of April 10. The location will bring about 35 to 50 jobs to the community paying $15.35 per hour for full-­time and $10.23 per hour for part-­time associates.

“The success of our stores in Alabama is a good indicator that Trussville shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” stated John Schumacher, Assistant Vice President of Advertising. New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”

Hobby Lobby has more than 700 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 75,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

Hobby Lobby is coming off another significant year after opening 56 new stores across the country, including eight relocated stores, in 2016. The company has ambitious plans to open more locations in 2017, including Trussville.