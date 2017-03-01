Hobby Lobby in Trussville sets target on opening date
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — According to Bob Miller of Hobby Lobby, the store has its targeted opening date.
Hobby Lobby currently has 23 locations in Alabama. The Trussville store is projected to open in April, with a target of April 10. The location will bring about 35 to 50 jobs to the community paying $15.35 per hour for full-time and $10.23 per hour for part-time associates.
“The success of our stores in Alabama is a good indicator that Trussville shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” stated John Schumacher, Assistant Vice President of Advertising. New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”
Hobby Lobby has more than 700 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 75,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.
Hobby Lobby is coming off another significant year after opening 56 new stores across the country, including eight relocated stores, in 2016. The company has ambitious plans to open more locations in 2017, including Trussville.
Comments
Julie H. Mccown!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
April 10th Jeannine Hall Bailes
I’m I trouble….lol!
Sarah Garrish!!!!
Adam Weekley
Can’t wait!!
Chris Dunn
Julie Cork Rollins
Haley Carlee
Emma Leeman
Julie Rollins
Ashley
Allison Johnson Turner
Michelle Armstrong Bagwell Carrie Withers Kelly Quick Burttram we’re in trouble
Awesome
Fulltime 15hr
😍😍😍😍😍
Allison Allman Zorn
Marie Irby
Heck yea!!!
Yeah
Amanda Baker Flynn
There goes my paycheck!
Deborah Bachelor Teya Steffens
Stacey Turner Petty Finally!!!
Teddy 🙂
Lindsey Johnson Kennedy Terri Page
Yay!!!
Heck yeah!
Where? I know it will be in Trussville I used to lived there for 15 yrs now I lived Rome Georgia
Linda Sorenson check out the pay and off in Sunday
Pati Alexander Cheney Laci Gray Terry Jones Wilson Barbara Hamill McGee Trussville Girl’s Shopping Trip? 😉
This could be dangerous for my wallet!
Right there close to where Velma’s was,now called Parrish Oyster House.
Yes ma’am you are! I had to take deep breaths and make a beeline to what I came in for….lol
Jessica Pickering – a month and a half!
Thanks! Love you so very much!!!
Angela Majors Hyde
Was traveling highway 11 yesterday and saw that complex going to be great
THIS IS SOOOOOOOO WONDERFUL! I LOOOVE HOBBY AND SO THRILLED THAT THIS COMPLEX IS BRINGING MORE(A LOT) JOB’S TO TRUSSVILLE!!! MY BIGGER QUESTION IS, IF SOMEONE CAN ANSWER IT, “WHERE IS THE AFFORDABLE HOUSING”? I’M TALKING 650.00 A MONTH. HOMES OR APARTMENT’S? SO NOT BEING NEGATIVE JUST IN NEED MYSELF AND AM THINKING OF THESE PEOPLE TOO.
Won’t buy from hobby lobby because of their opinions about homosexual and birthday control!
Amanda Rushen
Drake Riley whoop! Whoop!
Great!
Nora Bowers Emily Lynn Davis ….. we can not wait !!!!!!
You’re welcome! I love you so much!!
Kelly Horsley Spence woohoo!
Shelby
Yay
I know right!! 👏
Debi Allen West I’m about to get in so much trouble
Can’t wait!!! Yay!!!
Yay! Can’t wait!
Vickie Smith Abts
👏👏
Yesss Anna Cash
I say we make it a lunch/shopping day!!!
Evan McCleskey
I do need to decorate my house…🏠
Kevin Keck
You guys are going to love this! Hobby Lobby is my weakness.
Yes ma’am I have seen the signs
Laci Gray That is the Hobby Lobby I designed, sis. 🙂
Laci Gray LOL! Me too!!!!!
It’s gonna be so wonderful!
Debbie C. Lawley Ashley Jackson Mayer
Jessica
It opens just in time for me to be cleared to drive!!!
Can’t wait! Love this store!
Yay! Retail therapy in the Near future!
Mario Pendleton
When will they start hiring anyone know
One of my most favorite stores ever. Concerned about the traffic situation that strip mall will create.
HURRY UP AND OPEN! Danielle Junkins McDowell needs her chach-keys!
I told Emily to go apply at Hobby Lobby cause momma needs employee discount! Lol
👎🏻👎🏻
bad traffic, good shopping
Jacquetta Henry
Wow..Trussville has grown since I went to school there!
Love me some HL
Woot woot!!!!