National Weather Service issues tornado watch for Jefferson, St. Clair counties

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM –Jefferson County began Wednesday in the slight risk category for severe weather, but new data gathered by the National Weather Service in Birmingham has changed that. Jefferson County and St. Clair County are both under a tornado watch until 6 p.m.

“As things come together today, we are determining that the atmosphere is going to be a bit more supportive of severe thunderstorms,” NWS said via a statement. “Changes to your severe weather outlook include: expansion of the ‘elevated’ risk area farther south; and increasing the risk of a few brief tornadoes across the ‘elevated’ risk area. We also have an area-wide risk for damaging winds and large hail.”

The time of concern locally will be from about 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. with the watch set to expire at 6 p.m.