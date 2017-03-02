AG Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from Russia probe

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions has officially recused himself from any investigation into wrongdoing during the last presidential campaign.

Sessions letter of recusal:

Sessions has been under fire lately for testifying under oath that he never had any contact with Russian officials during the campaign. It was later reported Sessions did, in fact, speak with two Russian officials during the campaign.

Top GOP lawmakers are standing behind Sessions, saying he did not intentionally mislead the Senate during his confirmation hearing in January.

“I have every confidence in Attorney General Sessions,” Gary Palmer, Alabama congressman, said in a statement. “I do not believe he met with Russian ambassadors on campaign matters or that he intentionally misled the Senate. I continue to believe that he will enforce the laws of the United States, dispensing equal justice under the law and recuse on matters when he determines an appearance of impropriety exists.”

On the other side, Senate Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi has called for Sessions to resign.

“The top law enforcement officer of the United States cannot be a person who lies under oath to the American people. Attorney General Sessions’ impartiality was already suspect, now we know he does not have the integrity to lead the Department of Justice,” Pelosi said. “Attorney General Sessions must resign immediately. Our security and our democracy have been undermined by Russia’s meddling, and this Administration clearly cannot be trusted to investigate itself. There must be an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the full extent of the Trump political, personal and financial connections to the Russians.”