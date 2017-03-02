Loaded gun found in carry-on luggage at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMIMGHAM — Another loaded handgun has been confiscated at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport according to the TSA.

Found inside a passenger’s carry-on bag around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the gun was identified as a .380 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol.

Howell said today’s incident is the 10th firearm discovered at security checkpoints by TSA officers at the Birmingham airport this year.

Firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage at all, but may be transported in a proper case and unloaded in checked baggage. Having such an item is considered a major safety risk.

In addition to any potential criminal charges, anyone who brings a firearm to a TSA checkpoint could also face civil penalties from TSA.

In 2016, 45 guns were confiscated at the airport.