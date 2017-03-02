Trussville students awarded as finalists in Black History Month art competition

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – McDonald’s of Central Alabama announces the winners of the fifth year of the McDonald’s Celebration of Creativity Art Contest, and two Trussville students were named finalists. Courtney Upton took third place in Division III, while Trevor Mastco was awarded 10th place in pencil.

To celebrate Black History Month, students K-12 across Central Alabama were asked to submit unique artwork that expressed their depiction of the civil rights movement and the country’s progression.

“I think I speak for all of the McDonald’s of Central Alabama owner operators when I say how impressed we are each year by the artistic talent of the students in our community,” said Michael Hill, McDonald’s of Central Alabama owner operator. “I am so proud of this program and the opportunity it gives to so many students in Central Alabama.”

The students submitted their original artwork to compete for cash prizes. The teachers of the first-place winners received a $250 Alabama Art Supply Gift Card. Division of artwork is broken out by grade level starting with K5 and going up to 12. Initial judging was held on Feb. 9, then final judging and the art contest reception took place on Feb. 23, at The Coca Cola Bottling Company.

“The fifth annual art contest reception was a huge success with 27 finalists out of almost 200 entries and over 140 students, teachers, principals, and family members in attendance,” said Tammie Howard, Angels Advertising media director. “We are already thinking about next year and hoping for even more entries!”