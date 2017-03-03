Pair of missing Jefferson County students found safe Thursday

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say two missing students have been located in the Oak Grove area of western Jefferson County.

According to police, deputies responded to a report of two missing middle school students from Oak Grove around 5 p.m. Thursday. Deputies, along with K9 search teams, and a helicopter were deployed to aid in a search for the missing 11 and 13 year olds.

Both children were found safe and unharmed around 7:30 p.m. last night. They told deputies they had been playing in the woods. They were reunited with their parents.