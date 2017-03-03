Paine student presents consignment sale check to Ronald McDonald House

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Paine Elementary student Katherine Grigsby held a consignment sale last week in Trussville to benefit the Ronald McDonald House charity.

This was a personal community service project for Grigsby, and she said she was excited to see the pageant and prom dresses as well as having a chance to meet new people and support a great organization.

The event was a very big success, and Grigsby was able to donate $535 to the charity.