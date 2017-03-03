Trussville has highest rent in the state

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The U.S. Census Bureau released a bit of data tracking the median gross rent nationwide, using an average from 2011 to 2015. Within that data, the state of Alabama was shown to have a median monthly gross residential rent of $717 in 2014. The national median was a bit higher, coming in at $928. The city within Alabama with the highest median residential rental cost, however, is right here in our backyards. Literally.

The city of Trussville’s median rent was atop the list at $1,277. That cost is more than $200 per month higher than the second highest city — Mountain Brook — who sees an average of $1,065 per month in rental cost.

The lowest median rent in the United States is in Talladega, Ala., where the median monthly rent was $365 per month in 2014.

One of the major factors in Trussville’s figure is the city does not allow multi-dwelling units, such as apartment complexes inside the city limits.

The Census Bureau estimates Trussville to have a total population of more than 26,000 people at this time.

The top 10 cities with the highest median monthly rent totals in the state of Alabama are: