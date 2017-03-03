Trussville has highest rent in the state
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — The U.S. Census Bureau released a bit of data tracking the median gross rent nationwide, using an average from 2011 to 2015. Within that data, the state of Alabama was shown to have a median monthly gross residential rent of $717 in 2014. The national median was a bit higher, coming in at $928. The city within Alabama with the highest median residential rental cost, however, is right here in our backyards. Literally.
The city of Trussville’s median rent was atop the list at $1,277. That cost is more than $200 per month higher than the second highest city — Mountain Brook — who sees an average of $1,065 per month in rental cost.
The lowest median rent in the United States is in Talladega, Ala., where the median monthly rent was $365 per month in 2014.
One of the major factors in Trussville’s figure is the city does not allow multi-dwelling units, such as apartment complexes inside the city limits.
The Census Bureau estimates Trussville to have a total population of more than 26,000 people at this time.
The top 10 cities with the highest median monthly rent totals in the state of Alabama are:
- Trussville ($1,277)
- Mountain Brook ($1,065)
- Fairhope ($1,039)
- Vestavia Hills ($1,007)
- Moody ($998)
- Hoover ($984)
- Alabaster ($963)
- Homewood ($929)
- Prattville ($927)
- Fultondale ($917)
The rental rates are outrageous!! Most of the ones I’ve seen are 2-3x my monthly mortgage & I also love in Trussville. That’s just throwing away money!
I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR SOMEONE TO TALK ABOUT THIS! IT’S A FACT THAT NEEDS SERIOUS ATTENTION BY THE REALTY MARKET! PLEASE, SOMEONE??? I LOVE TRUSSVILLE AND WANT TO LIVE “TRUSSVILLE”.
Plus there is way too much congestion…and they continue to add more
duh
Steve Farmer
When you read this it says they dont allow apartments. apartment are less then houses.
Exactly!!!!!! No apartments
It’s sad how much it cost to rent. Yes we had a mortgage for a bigger home and paid less then what we paid to rent a smaller house before it.
Its simple economics. You get what the market will bear. And when most renters move the landlord is the one paying to fix and replace what is broken or old in the house.