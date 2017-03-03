Two arrested for Jefferson County murder of man last summer, more arrests expected

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — On July 19, 2016, sheriff’s detectives received information from Bessemer police detectives that the body of a missing person was behind a house in the 7300 block of Springer Road in McCalla. 23-year-old Montoures Long had been reported missing on July 6, 2016, to the Bessemer Police Department.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and located skeletal remains that were later identified by the medical examiner as those of Long.

Sheriff’s detectives began a homicide investigation and presented their findings to a grand jury. In November of 2016. the grand jury issued an indictment charging 17-year-old Lamethia Henderson of Brookside, and 22-year-old Davonta Hutton of McCalla with the murder.

Hutton was arrested on November 4, 2016, and released on bond pending court proceedings on November 21, 2016.

Henderson was arrested on February 28, 2016, and remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.