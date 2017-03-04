Pedestrian killed on Interstate 59 early Saturday morning

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Saturday morning on Interstate 59 according to WIAT.

Bessemer police say the accident happened on I-59 northbound early Saturday morning around 1 a.m.

A 29-year-old white male was walking in the middle of the northbound inside lane when he was hit by the driver of a pickup truck.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of the family.