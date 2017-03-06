Hewitt-Trussville releases its 2017 football schedule

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Hewitt-Trussville football schedule has been released. Josh Floyd’s group will make several return trips to the Huntsville area this season after hosting many of those schools last year.

In an attempt to offset some of the costs of travelling to Huntsville four times, the Huskies will have six home games. Replacing Montgomery Bell Academy this season will be Holy Trinity Episcopal of Melbourne, Fla. The Huskies will also host Center Point again, while replacing Manatee (Ocala, Fla.) with Class 6A opponent Florence.

The Trussville City Schools Board of Education approved the contract with Holy Trinity at their last board meeting, and agreed to pay some of the school’s cost to travel for the game.

For its spring game, the Huskies will travel to Jacksonville State Univ. to take on Rhea County (Tenn.) on May 13. The game will be at 1 p.m.

All regular season games will begin at 7 p.m.

2017 Hewitt-Trussville Huskies Football Schedule

9/1 vs. Holy Trinity Episcopal (Melbourne, Fla.)

9/8 vs. Gadsden City

9/15 @ Grissom

9/22 vs. Buckhorn

9/29 vs. Center Point

10/6 @ Bob Jones

10/13 vs. Sparkman

10/20 @ Huntsville

10/27 @ James Clemens

11/3 vs. Florence