Hitchcock-Maddox breaks ground on addition to their building in downtown Trussville

Posted by: Posted date: March 06, 2017

By Chris Yow
Editor

TRUSSVILLE — A groundbreaking ceremony — in more ways than one.

As Richard Hitchcock explained the process, he held up an apple. Hitchcock explained the many steps that must be taken to reap the benefits of an apple, equating that process to downtown Trussville. This will be the first work done with monies from a grant program established by the city of Trussville through its downtown redevelopment authority.

Hitchcock-Maddox Financial Services breaks ground on its new addition. Photo by Chris Yow

Friday morning, Hitchcock and his business partner Ian Maddox broke ground on their apple — an addition to the front of Trussville’s former Dairy Cone location. Both Hitchcock and Maddox spoke of their excitement of having their business be part of the redevelopment of downtown Trussville.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this community,” Maddox said. “To even have the opportunity to be part of the business community of Trussville — in particular downtown — it’s an honor.”

Maddox is passionate about his business and the city where he lives. That now will blend together with the move to downtown.

“Now there’s an opportunity to create a walking, dining, socializing sense of community; to be in the heart of that is exciting,” Maddox said.

Hitchcock echoed that sentiment.

“Trussville has, for a long time, been a beautiful place to live,” Hitchcock said. “When I first came here, there was a hub of businesses in downtown Trussville, and it has continued today.

“The  overall vision of making it a walking place, a bicycling place, a place for families to congregate — that’s where we want to be.”

Hitchcock said just having an office here isn’t the end of his commitment.

“We want to be part of the flow,” he said. “That’s what is important to us.”

