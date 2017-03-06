Paine students celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday

Special to The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club celebrated the birthday of Dr. Seuss by giving a Dr. Seuss book to kindergartners at Paine Elementary on Wednesday, March 1. They have been working hard to instill the love of reading in young readers by regular reading sessions with Paine students for many years. Several members of the Trussville Rotary Club give of their time every Wednesday morning to help these students improve their reading skills by listening while the students read to them.

Mary Jean Sanspree, an active member of the Rotary Club, came up with the idea of presenting books to the children several years ago. “The kids were so excited to have their very own Dr. Seuss book! It was great to see the smiles on their faces as each one opened his or her book,” she said.

Rotarians and friends helping out with the book distribution were David and Betty Cork, Van Horne, John Patterson, Jeremy Tuggle, Fran Aldridge, Richard Hitchcock, Linda Burns, and Mary Jean Sanspree.

The Club meets at Spare Time Entertainment located at 3600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Trussville at 7 a.m. on Wednesday mornings. For more information on the Trussville Rotary Club Daybreak, or to help with one of our projects, please visit www.trussvillebreakrotary.org or email Diane Poole at diane.poole@trussvillechamber.com.