Sex offender wanted in Jefferson County for violation of notification act

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Roger Kyndale Green, 28, is wanted in Jefferson County on a felony warrant charging him with failure to appear after a violation of the sex offender registration notification act.

He is described as 5’7″ tall, 180 lbs., with blue eyes and brown hair. His last reported address is in the 2800 block of Sweeney Hollow Drive.

If you know where this suspect might be, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip online and get your private code number. You will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest.

A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.