Tax vote on Tuesday is vital to TCS budget

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE – A vote for renewal of three county-wide ad valorem taxes is set to take place March 7. Trussville City Schools receive money from all three of the taxes being voted upon, making them incredibly valuable to the school system.

The three taxes up for renewal are continuations of current ad valorem taxes that have been in place for 30 years.

The term of these taxes are coming up, and the successful renewal will extend the term an additional 30 years.

Two of the taxes are county-wide, while one tax is district-specific – meaning only Trussville residents are voting on the renewal, and the city will be the only recipient of those monies.

“This tax money is crucial to our budget,” Jim Kirkland, financial advisor for TCS, said.

From Trussville City School’s 2017 budget, the two county-wide taxes accounted for $2.86 million of the school’s budget. That equals to $1,054.00 per student.

Locally, the district tax will equal about $1.8 million or 43 percent of the system’s local ad valorem monies.

The total dollar amount at stake is more than $4.3 million, which equals 12 percent of the Trussville City Schools total operating budget.