Two women killed, three injured in crash Sunday in Blount County

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BLOUNT COUNTY — A three-vehicle crash at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, has claimed the lives of two women and injured three others.

Traci Lyn Dozier Morgan, 47, of Lake View, was killed when the 2008 BMW she was driving was struck by a 1999 Jeep Cherokee driven by Angeletha Maxwell, 25, of Tuscaloosa.

Morgan, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maxwell was injured and transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham. Keera Michelle Shepherd, 24, of Tuscaloosa, was struck and killed by a 2008 Toyota Pickup as she exited the Jeep Cherokee onto the interstate.

The driver of the Toyota pickup was not injured and remained on scene.

Two children in the Jeep Cherokee were injured and transported to Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 five miles north of Hayden, near the 290 mile marker. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.