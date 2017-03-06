VIDEO: Sheriff’s office looking for suspects in car break-ins

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a series of car break-ins that occurred last week in the McCalla area.

On the morning of March 1, deputies responded to three separate reports of car break-ins in the Cheshire Parc neighborhood of McCalla. According to police, the victims reported during the overnight hours someone opened the doors to their vehicles, taking electronics, cash and personal items.

Sheriff’s detectives began investigating the cases and discovered one of the victims had a surveillance system that recorded two suspects opening a car door and removing items.

The surveillance video shows two black male suspects walking up to the car from the street. One of the suspects can be seen shining a flashlight into the car. The video also shows a black or dark colored SUV that the suspects were driving.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Detective J. Barbin at 205-434-9413 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.